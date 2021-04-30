Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village kicks off season Saturday

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village is kicking off its 2021 season on Saturday at 10 a.m. The village is chartered by New York State and aims to cultivate an appreciation of America’s past and its impact on current lifestyles.

Village visitors can expect to find ten historic buildings and a heritage farmstead featuring demonstrations recreating life in America’s past. Demonstrations include blacksmithing, fiber arts, foodways and more.

BNHV officials say additional exhibits will also be revealed. And if you can’t make it in-person an opening day virtual tour will be available. For information on how BNHV is protecting visitors against COVID-19, click here.

Tickets are available online, here.