AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Amherst hotel went on the auction block Friday, but there was only one bidder — developer Douglas Jemal.

The Buffalo Niagara Marriott on Millersport Highway went up in a foreclosure auction. Jemal bid $15.5 million dollars, but the bank wasn’t budging. They wanted Jemal to raise his bid; Jemal said he was out.

The property will likely go back up for sale.