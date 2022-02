AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Burlington Plaza in Amherst is expected to get a $7 million makeover this year in order to make way for new stores.

The new stores have not yet been confirmed. The Burlington Plaza has been growing in recent years and includes a Target and a Trader Joes. The hope is that the makeover will lure new businesses to the plaza.

Renovations are set to begin by the end of the month.