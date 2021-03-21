Candlelight vigil held at UB for victims of Atlanta-area shootings

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — More than a hundred people gathered at the University at Buffalo for a candlelight vigil.

Organizers say the main message they want to get out is that the Asian community is strong.

Organizers say they are choosing to remain hopeful and fearless.

This candlelight vigil was held to honor the eight people shot and killed in Atlanta, six of those victims were Asian women.

Jun Wang TIEdemann, who’s the president of the Chinese Club of Western New York told News 4 the event was organized just two days ago, and she’s overwhelmed to see that so many people showed up to offer their support.

She says it proves how much respect is being given to the Asian community during this time.

“I feel very powerful. I think our voice can be heard very well. We don’t want people to think we’re victims. I don’t think so. Here in Buffalo, I think everyone is very nice and very kind and they accept Chinese people.” Jun Wang TIEdemann

Organizers are encouraging people to contact their local lawmakers to make sure their putting laws in place to protect, not only Asian-Americans but all minority populations.