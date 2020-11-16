Capello Salon & Spa consolidating all operations into one building due to pandemic

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB)–Capello Salon & Spa is consolidating all of their operations into one building.

They will be working out of their East Amherst location on Transit Road.

This means their Williamsville location is closing as Capello Salon & Spa but will operate under a different name.

This consolidation is effective December 1.

Owners say they have to consolidate because of the toll the pandemic took on business.

“There just isn’t the urgency for the for people to have the services we provide done at this time. People aren’t going into the office, weddings, parties, going out. We’re certainly alive and well but there is not sense operating two locations at this time.”

He went on to say they are committed to providing the same great service in a comfortable, safe, clean, and inviting atmosphere at their one location.