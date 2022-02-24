WASHINGTON (WIVB) – A local woman accused of bragging after the Capitol riot, “If I go to jail, I GO WITH PRIDE,” avoided prison time at her sentencing Thursday.

Traci Sunstrum of Amherst was sentenced to three years of probation, including 30 days of home detention.

The U.S. Attorney had recommended a sentence of 14 days in prison along with probation, but U.S. District Judge Christopher R. Cooper expressed potential legal issues with a split sentence of imprisonment and probation for the charge Sunstrum pleaded guilty to, which was a misdemeanor.

Sunstrum will be subject to location monitoring while on home detention.

Sunstrum took a plea deal in November following her arrest on May 19. She pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, which carried a maximum prison sentence of six months and a fine up to $5,000. She also agreed to pay $500 in restitution for damages caused at the Capitol, which were estimated to be $1.5 million in total.

Judge Cooper questioned Sunstrum and her lawyer about her affiliation with the QAnon conspiracy group, whose logo she wore on a hat during the Capitol riot. Should there be a call to action again, Cooper asked, how do we know Sunstrum won’t return to the front lines?

“She now knows there’s an appropriate way to opine about her feelings,” her lawyer said, adding she now knows what’s legal and where the line is.

Her attorney asked the judge to not sentence her to jail time, saying Sunstrum was “scared” of jail and wanted to continue doing her job as a caregiver.

“I do realize my actions that day were wrong,” Sunstrum said during the hearing, adding, “there is a proper way for me to peacefully assemble.”

The FBI began its investigation of Sunstrum following an anonymous tip that she was seen in a Facebook Live video during the Capitol riot. Phone records indicated she spent about 30 minutes inside the building. She was believed to be observed in numerous photos.

The FBI found a Facebook post from Sunstrum on Jan. 6, 2021 in which she claimed she was performing the duties of a citizen journalist while inside the Capitol by taking video of “Trump supporters stopping Antifa from breaking stuff.” She added, “If I go to jail, I GO WITH PRIDE.”

In videos discovered on her cell phone, prosecutors allege Sunstrom stated, “Apparently we have breached the Capitol building. Looks like we broke through the gates. … We are storming the Capitol building. … The Capitol police tried. I got news for you buddy. You got 70 million pissed off Americans. … We are literally on land that we are not allowed to be on normally, but we said ‘F*** it.'” It is further alleged that Sunstrum cursed at police and yelled to other rioters to “hold the line!”

Sunstrum claimed during the hearing that she only entered the building because members of her party entered the building and the crowds were so large that she did not want to get separated.

Prosecutors do not believe she had any weapons on her during the riot. They noted that she encouraged others not to be violent or destructive while inside the Capitol.

As part of her plea, three other charges against her were dropped. Those included entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building.

Sunstrum was the second Western New Yorker to be sentenced for their role in the Capitol riot after agreeing to a plea deal. On Wednesday, John Juran was sentenced to three years of probation, ordered to pay a $500 fine and $500 in restitution.

Two other Western New Yorkers, a father and son, have taken identical plea deals. William Michael Sywak and William Jason Sywak are expected to be sentenced in June.