Celebrate the upcoming holidays with help from Totally Buffalo

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Despite the pandemic, you can still celebrate the upcoming holidays with help from the Totally Buffalo store.

The store on Sheridan Drive in Amherst is your one-stop-shop. It features 6,500 artisans under one roof.

You’ll find homemade St. Patrick’s Day items, as well as pierogi and horseradish for Easter.

The shop was a pop-up store at first but the owner decided it’s good enough to stick around all year.

At the end of the month, Totally Buffalo is holding its first outdoor artisan Easter market!

In the meantime you can shop at the store!