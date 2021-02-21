Cheektowaga man charged in stolen vehicle incident early Sunday morning

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB)–A Cheektowaga man was taken into custody and charged with criminal possession of stolen property early Sunday morning in Amherst.

Police tell News 4 a 1998 Toyota Corolla they observed at the corner of Lynncrest and Wehrle at 5 a.m. Sunday had been reported stolen on Saturday in the City of Buffalo.

An officer says they saw 31-year-old Jay Mecca exit the Corolla and proceed down Wehrle on foot.

Mecca was additionally charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and aggravated unlicensed operation.

According to Amherst Police, he was processed at the station and released on an appearance ticket with a future court date.

Police remind residents to lock their vehicles, don’t leave their keys in the car, and remove all valuable items.