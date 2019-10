AMHERST, N.Y.Y (WIVB)–The restaurant tells News 4 they were so slammed today that they had to stop taking orders at 7:30 tonight.

Fans of the restaurant lined up overnight at chef’s on the Go on Sheridan Drive in Amherst.

They wanted to be there this morning when it opened for the first time.

The first 97 people in line got free spaghetti parm, one of them even got free spaghetti parm for life!

They hope to hold more “pasta cuttings” in the future by opening more “on the go” locations.