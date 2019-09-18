Chef’s “On The Go” to open October 17

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — The new Chef’s location in Amherst is set to open on October 17.

Owners Lou Billittier and Mary Beth Billittier say the new restaurant, dubbed “Chef’s ‘On The Go’,” will open that date at 11 a.m. in Williamsville Place at Sheridan and International Drive.

At the new location, customers will be able to phone in or use their app to place orders.

Inside, there will be 60 seats, but the restaurant will also feature a pick-up window. Parking spaces are going to be plentiful too, they say.

Chef’s “On The Go” will be open from Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m.

On opening day, the first 97 customers in line will get a free order of the cheesy pasta dish in celebration of Chef’s 97th anniversary.

One of those customers will win the grand prize of spaghetti parm once a day for life.

A portion of the first day’s profits will help support a new bocce court for Amherst Youth and Recreation at Bassett Park in Amherst.