BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Amherst community came together this evening to light the community menorah on the first night of Hanukkah.

The public menorah stands over 40 feet tall at the Tops plaza on Maple Road. This tradition has been going on for over 40 years.

Leaders told News 4 that even in the wake of what’s happening overseas, this year’s celebration will be filled with joy, especially since Hanukkah is about standing strong in the face of adversity.

“Jewish people are very resilient, we don’t cower from fear we actually stand stronger and more resilient so instead of this holiday being a tone holiday this holiday is going to be even stronger much more celebrated much more joy and brightness and light and that’s really what Hanukkah is about,” said Rabbi Moshe Gurary of the Chabad House of Buffalo.

Tonight’s lighting was sponsored by Chabad House of Buffalo. Hanukkah runs until sundown on Dec. 15.