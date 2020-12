AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB)–Congressman Brian Higgins and Town of Amherst Supervisor Brian Kulpa are working to help prevent drug addiction in youth.

They announced a more than $103,000 federal grant will support Amherst Task Force for Healthy Communities and Healthy Youth.

The money will be used to educate youth about the dangers of alcohol and drug abuse and provide parents with tools and strategies to address substance abuse with their children.