AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Costco is coming to Amherst.

The store will go up behind Benderson Development’s The Boulevard shopping center on Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst Supervisor Brian Kulpa confirmed to News 4. The Costco will sit on the former site of Tony Roma’s restaurant off Ridge Lea Road, also owned by Benderson.

This will be the wholesale giant’s first store in the Buffalo area; the closest is in Rochester.

Kulpa expects construction to begin in 2023, but he didn’t provide a firm opening date, “we’ll have to keep our fingers crossed on the opening.” He added that Amherst has “shown interest” in the wholesaler for more than two years.

“The bottom line is it’s going to create more investment opportunities around it; we’re already seeing the old Burlington plaza redeveloping — that’s not by accident,” Kulpa added.

The Buffalo News first reported this story.