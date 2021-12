AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — A popular big box retail store could soon be coming to one of the northtowns.

Costco may find a place to settle in Amherst. Amherst Town Supervisor Brian Kulpa says the company was talking to a local developer.

But they have not yet agreed to a contract. Right now, it’s not known just where in Amherst they are looking.