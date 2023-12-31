BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Fire crews battled a blaze at the Hopkins Court Apartments in Getzville on Sunday night.

The fire began around 6 p.m. Sunday at the senior apartment complex located at 2250 North French Rd, and Amherst police are asking the public to avoid the area at this time.

As of 8:15 p.m., no information regarding injuries or damage has been released.

Residents affected by the fire are being relocated to the Amherst Senior Center at 370 John James Audobon Pkwy. Anyone seeking information about residents’ whereabouts is asked to call 716-858-6419.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.