Crews respond to fire at Santora’s Transit Rd. location Saturday morning

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — A senior investigator with the Amherst Police Department located what appeared to be an active structure fire at the Santora’s Pizza Pub and Grill, located at 7800 Transit Rd., at 8 a.m. today.

Police tell News 4 that members of the Main-Transit, East Amherst, Clarence Center, and Harris Hill Fire Departments responded to extinguish the fire.

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office helped isolate traffic to the area, according to Amherst Police.

Police say there are no injuries at this time, and it appears everyone inside made it out safely.

Officials estimate the damage to be at $450,000, including structure and contents.

Amherst Police and Town of Amherst Fire Inspectors are currently investigating the incident.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 716-689-1311.