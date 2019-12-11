Breaking News
Police charge man with manslaughter in connection to death of wife in Tonawanda
Crews respond to fire in Amherst

Amherst

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Multiple companies responded to reports of a fire in the back of a home on Crown Point Lane in Amherst.

Shortly after Noon, the bulk of the fire had been knocked down.

Four adults and five children were displaced by it.

  • Josh Lynch
