AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB)–Daemen College released its reopening plan for the fall semester.

The college says it will start on-campus classes on September 8th, but will not have have a fall break on October 12th and 13th.

Class will be held on those days.

Classes will move online after Thanksgiving break, and will continue through December 18th.

Daemen College has also rescheduled its new student orientation from July to September 4th and 5th.