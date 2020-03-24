1  of  3
Breaking News
Woman in her 80s dies of COVID-19 in Erie County 114 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases reported in Erie County Here is a list of essential services in NYS
Live Now
President Trump, White House coronavirus task force to hold Tuesday briefing
Closings
There are currently 348 active closings. Click for more details.

Daemen College donates thousands of gloves to Kaleida Health due to PPE shortage

Amherst

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB)–In response to the shortage of personal protective equipment for healthcare providers during the pandemic, Daemen College donated 8,000 gloves to Kaleida Health.

The Daemen Natural Sciences Department, which normally uses the gloves for courses such as organic chemistry and molecular biology, donated more than 75 boxes of gloves.

Officials say the gloves aren’t in use since the college moved classes online due to coronavirus.

“We will do whatever we can to help keep our health care professionals safe as we come together as a community to deal with the coronavirus crisis,” said Dr. Michael Brogan, Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs and Dean of the college.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss