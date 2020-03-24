Daemen College donates thousands of gloves to Kaleida Health due to PPE shortage

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB)–In response to the shortage of personal protective equipment for healthcare providers during the pandemic, Daemen College donated 8,000 gloves to Kaleida Health.

The Daemen Natural Sciences Department, which normally uses the gloves for courses such as organic chemistry and molecular biology, donated more than 75 boxes of gloves.

Officials say the gloves aren’t in use since the college moved classes online due to coronavirus.

“We will do whatever we can to help keep our health care professionals safe as we come together as a community to deal with the coronavirus crisis,” said Dr. Michael Brogan, Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs and Dean of the college.