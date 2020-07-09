Daemen College making COVID testing mandatory as part of its reopening plan

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB)–Daemen College says students, staff, and faculty are all required to have COVID-19 testing done as part of its comprehensive reopening plan for the campus.

“It is believed that Daemen is the only college in Western New York and possibly the state that has mandatory testing being overseen by the college in advance of returning to campus (other colleges that may have mandatory testing appears to be the responsibility of each individual),” a spokesperson for Daemen said.

Daemen says the testing is a critical step in a screening and testing process to protect the health and well-being of the campus community.