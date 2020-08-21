Daemen College student tests positive for COVID-19

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Daemen College student has tested positive for COVID-19.

Daemen made the announcement in a letter to the community. They say the student is non-residential, meaning they don’t live in campus housing.

The test result comes after a testing clinic was held on the campus this past Friday, August 10.

Officials are now working to trace the virus. Daemen says the school will notify anyone who may have been exposed to the virus, if necessary.

The student is not showing any symptoms of the virus, but must remain asymptomatic for 10 days and take another COVID-19 test before being able to return to campus.

So far, Daemen has tested more than 550 community members, but this is the first positive case.

Earlier this week, a student at SUNY Fredonia also tested positive for the virus.

