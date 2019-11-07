Daemen College, Town of Amherst working to plant trees across the town

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB)–Daemen College and the Town of Amherst are working together to plant one million trees across the town.

The first 22 trees have been planted on the college’s Main Street campus.

Officials say this new initiative will take five years to complete. Amherst Supervisor Brian Kulpa says this plan will help bring beauty to the area.

Several local organizations are helping plant the trees, including the Sierra Club, Daemen Environmental Club, and the Amherst Conservation Advisory Council.