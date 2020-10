AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Amherst police shared photos of a deer being rescued from a hammock on Thursday morning.

According to police, the buck’s antlers became entangled in the hammock, but an animal control officer and Fuzzy Fawn Wildlife were able to help it out.

[AMHERST POLICE, NY] — Amherst Animal Control Officer Griffin assisted local WNY deer rehabilitator Fuzzy Fawn Wildlife as she rescuing a buck whose antlers had become tangled in a hammock. Instagram: @fuzzyfawnwildlife 🦌 pic.twitter.com/RC6tH2hA9f — AMHERST POLICE 🚔 (@amherstpoliceny) October 1, 2020

