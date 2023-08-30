AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — In a month’s time, five pythons were found at the Delta Sonic on Niagara Falls Boulevard near E. Robinson Road.

Two of the animals were found dead, another was taken into private care and the other two were taken in by the SPCA Serving Erie County.

Tuesday afternoon, the SPCA provided an update on those two; They’ve found permanent homes.

One of the pythons was adopted by a couple in North Tonawanda. They’re calling it “Sonic.” But the other isn’t going far. Named “Kaa,” it’s going to be the “newest employee of the SPCA’s Human Education Department,” the SPCA says. Specifically, Kaa will be an animal ambassador used to educate people about ball pythons.

“The purpose of SPCA animal ambassadors is to help nurture the human-animal bond and help tell the story of the SPCA and how we help the community,” SPCA Director of Community Education Christine Davis said.