Dover Quartet serenade classical music fans at UB

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Local fans of classical music got to listen to one of the top string quartets in the country Saturday night.
The Dover Quartet performed at UB in Amherst Friday night. The artists work to turn familiar pieces of classical music into something fresh and new.
This was the fourth concert of the slee visiting artist series.
