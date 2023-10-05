BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A driving school in Amherst is being shut down and its owner is being fined after an investigation by the Department of Motor Vehicles turned up nearly 50 violations.

William Thygesen, owner and operator of Buffalo CDL Training Institute and Buffalo Heavy Equipment Operator Training, has been ordered to pay a $46,000 civil penalty after an administrative judge brought 46 charges against him.

Thygesen, according to the DMV, had his driving instructor’s certification revoked in April 2023 but allegedly continued to operate his driving instruction business.

The DMV said it uncovered information by August 2023 that Thyesgen allegedly continued to operate the business, charging students between $400 and $450 for lessons, which he was not authorized to instruct.

In total, Thygesen was charged with 48 vehicle and traffic law violations. The violations include that he knowingly continued to conduct business after his license had been suspended, permitting unlicensed people to provide driving instruction and signing students up for road tests after they completed his driving program, which he was not legally authorized to run.

46 of the charges impose a $1,000 civil penalty for each charge.

According to the DMV, driving instructors are required to meet a series of requirements, including completing at least 30 hours of coursework in driving training and traffic safety. For more information on how to avoid becoming a victim of unlicensed driving schools, click here.