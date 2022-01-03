East Amherst fire results in $125,000 in damages, no injuries reported

EAST AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — A fire started around 5:17 p.m. Monday in a Paradise Road home.
The fire was put under control by East Amherst Fire Chief Dan Utz around 5:44 p.m. and no injuries were reported. Estimated damages are $100,000 to the structure and $25,000 to the contents.
First Assistant Chief Jim Quigley was the first officer on the scene following a 911 call from a passerby. He arrived within four minutes of the call and reported smoke from the second floor.
Three occupants were displaced and the Red Cross was notified. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Adam Duke is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2021.
