East Amherst man could spend 25 years to life in prison for sexually assaulting child

EAST AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — An East Amherst man has been found guilty of sexually abusing a child.

Following a nearly four-week bench trial, Tariq Nawaz, 48, was found guilty of both predatory sexual assault against a child and endangering the welfare of a child.

Nawaz engaged in at least two sex acts with a minor in the Town of Amherst.

While doing this, prosecutors say Nawaz knew he was acting in matter that could cause harm to the child’s physical, mental or moral welfare.

The acts occurred over a course of at least three months.

When sentenced on October 7, Nawaz could spend 25 years to life in prison. He remains in custody without bail.

An order of protection was issued on the victim’s behalf.