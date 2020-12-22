Elderwood at Amherst to serve as COVID-only care center

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Elderwood Amherst facility will now be a COVID-only care center as cases continue to rise in Western New York.

Officials say the 92-bed facility will care for residents recovering from COVID-19 transferred from area Elderwood communities.

Elderwood says it wants to provide a way to isolate and care for residents recovering from the virus and mitigate the spread within other Elderwood senior care communities in the area.

Officials also say this maximizes the effectiveness of isolation protocols in those senior care facilities and allows them to allocate staff efficiently.

Paul Shields, DO, medical director for Elderwood at Amherst and vice president for post-acute care at General Physician, PC, says, “this is an experienced staff with a deep understanding of the needs of COVID-19 patients.”

According to Elderwood, residents who have never tested positive for COVID-19 will be safely transferred to nearby Elderwood skilled nursing facilities.

Two units will be COVID-only in the first phase, with the facility adding a third unit as demand indicates.

“We have a great team working on the transfer process and will make the move seamless and safe for our residents,” administrator Angela Hauser said. “We know our residents will be in great hands and their families will be fully informed throughout the process.”

Elderwood at Amherst is recruiting clinical and non-clinical positions right now with the anticipation of needing additional staff.

