Elderwood COVID-19 ward discharges last patient in Amherst

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB)–An Amherst elder-care facility has ended its run as a special unit for COVID-19 patients.

Elderwood in Amherst discharged its last COVID patient last week.

This ward was set up not only to isolate covid patients from all of the other Elderwood facilities, but to ease the burden on local hospitals.

Administrators tell us often they could complete a patient’s treatment within 12-days of being admitted.

Elderwood dedicated a 22-bed ward to the care of COVID patients in late march.

It opened in April.