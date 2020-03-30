Elderwood opening post-acute care unit in Amherst

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Elderwood is creating a unit dedicated to post-acute care of coronavirus patients at its Amherst facility.

The 22-bed unit will serve stabilized patients who have been discharged from the hospital, and now must enter a post-acute setting.

“Our comprehensive infection control procedures are designed to effectively mitigate the spread of COVID-19 within our facility – making this a much more controlled environment than any place out in the community,” said Rebecca Littler, RN, chief nursing officer for Elderwood. “Elderwood at Amherst’s unique layout provides an ideal opportunity to isolate COVID-19 residents on a dedicated unit.”

This new unit, which is expected to fill up quickly, is designed to ease the burden on local acute care facilities.

“The Elderwood staff are highly trained and have been specifically preparing to operate in this particular environment. We are working with Kaleida health’s supply chain management team to ensure there are adequate supplies of proper personal protective equipment for the staff,” Paul Shields, DO, medical director for Elderwood at Amherst, vice president for post-acute care and general physician, PC, and a member of the COVID-19 Task Force at Kaleida Health, said.

Patients are expected to be admitted in the next several days.