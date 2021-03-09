Erie County identifies COVID outbreak at St. Benedict School

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Dr. Gale Burstein, Erie County’s Health Commissioner, says there was an outbreak of cases at St. Benedict School in Amherst.

With nine cases there, the county recommended a 10-day shift to virtual learning, but the school decided against it.

This was announced during the county’s weekly update on the pandemic.

Mary Alice Bagwell, Principal at St. Benedict School sent the following statement to News 4:



“Dr. Lauren Nicholas, from the ECDOH, reached out with a recommendation, not a mandate, to take a pause. The decision was mine to make. I met with an advisory committee of medical professionals, I spoke with my parish priest, and I used my experience to come to the decision that it was the best move to keep the students here with us. Parents have the option to have their students learn 100% virtually. The three classes where there have been cases have been quarantined. I thank my teachers and aides for their commitment to our St. Benedict students both in-person and online.”

