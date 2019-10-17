Expansion coming to side and front of Main Library at Audubon

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB)– One of the busiest libraries in our area and a staple in the Amherst community is getting a big upgrade.

That 5,000 square-foot addition is thanks to a nearly $320,000 grant from the state.

The expansion will be added to the side and front of the building.

It will include a children’s reading room which will better accommodate families looking to spend more time picking out books and reading at the library.

There will also be a new small meeting room with plans to add several more meeting rooms.

“Ultimately when we’re done this library will be consistent with some of the best libraries in the US,” Amherst Supervisor Brian Kulpa said.

The grant will also allow the library to double the size of its large meeting room and expand the community room.