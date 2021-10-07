Federal money to help buy firetruck for Ellicott Creek Fire

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Money from Washington will help a volunteer fire company in Amherst buy a new firetruck.

Thursday, Congressman Brian Higgins announced a grant of more than $900,000 for the Ellicott Creek Volunteer Fire Company.

They’ll be replacing one of their trucks, that’s 39 years old.

Higgins says up-to-date equipment is essential to keep these first responders safe.

“We’re getting a 100-foot rear-mounted aerial, to be able to still do what we have to do, all our buildings are six-stories high, or better, it just, it modernizes the equipment, safety features. This truck does not have all the bells and whistles for safety,” Ellicott Creek Fire Chief Paul Dusel said.

Congressman Higgins says this grant is the largest to any fire company in New York state this year.