AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Federation of Italian-American Societies of Western New York honored their longtime treasurer on Tuesday night.

Paul Catalano is 98 years old, and is just finally leaving his leadership role with the organization.

The federation celebrated Catalano at Banchetti by Rizzo’s in Amherst.

Catalano told News 4 he has loved looking after the organization’s books all these years. A World War II veteran, Catalano says he still does 50 push-ups per day.