AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Amherst police say they are investigating an incident where a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle early Wednesday morning.

At 6:45 a.m., police say they responded to the area of Kensington Avenue and Roycroft Boulevard where, they say, they located a female pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle.

The female reportedly sustained head injuries and was transported to Oishei Children’s Hospital for treatment.

Kensington Avenue is remaining closed while the incident is being investigated. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.