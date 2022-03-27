AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – Easter craft makers and artisans are getting ready to show off their Easter best at the Totally Sweet Buffalo Easter Marketplace.

The event takes place on April 9 and 10 at Banchetti by Rizzo’s in Amherst.

The event will feature more than 40 local vendors with Easter-themed gifts, crafts, chocolates, candies and more. There will also be a special appearance from the Easter Bunny. Mimosas and Bloody Marys, pastries and treats will be available for shoppers as well.

There’s a $5 admission and kids 16 and under get in free.

For more information, visit Totally Sweet Buffalo Easter Marketplace. https://fb.me/e/34xDWlB7y