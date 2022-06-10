GETZVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A fire at the Hindu Cultural Society in Getzville caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage overnight.
On Thursday, shortly before 11 p.m., fire crews responded to the Hindu Cultural Society on N. French Road. Smoke could be seen in the building and fire was found on the second floor.
It’s not clear what caused the fire, but damage to the structure totaled in at approximately $500,000, while the damage to its contents was estimated at $250,000.
Latest Posts
- Tucker Carlson: Jan. 6 panel is ‘lying and we are not going to help them do it’
- Kansas girl earns every Boy Scout merit badge, a rare feat
- CNN’s Chris Wallace ‘skeptical’ of Jan. 6 hearing
- Man faces meth, imprisonment, stolen property charges in Chautauqua County
- Where did the monkeypox virus get its name?
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.