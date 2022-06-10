GETZVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A fire at the Hindu Cultural Society in Getzville caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage overnight.

On Thursday, shortly before 11 p.m., fire crews responded to the Hindu Cultural Society on N. French Road. Smoke could be seen in the building and fire was found on the second floor.

It’s not clear what caused the fire, but damage to the structure totaled in at approximately $500,000, while the damage to its contents was estimated at $250,000.