AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Amherst Central Fire Alarm Office says a fire broke out at the Olive Garden on Maple Road.

The fire happened Wednesday morning, shortly before 10:30 a.m. Officials say it started in the kitchen, and was extinguished within 15 minutes of fire crews’ arrival.

It caused $60,000 in damage to the structure and another $10,000 to the building’s contents. Most of the fire damage was contained to the kitchen area of the restaurant, but smoke and water damage occurred throughout.

It’s not clear how the fire started, but investigators are looking into it. No one was injured.