Bishop Richard Malone steps down
Fire breaks out in classroom at UB’s Furnas Hall

Amherst

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB)–Amherst Central Fire says UB Police reported a fire alarm activation in Furnas Hall at 7:10 Wednesday night.

Police say they saw an unknown glow in a locked classroom. Getzville 2nd Assistant Chief responded and reported a fire on the seventh floor of a ten-story high rise.

Ellicott Creek, North Bailey, and Snyder firefighters assisted, and the fire was contained to Room 703.

Officials say one firefighter was evaluated by Twin City Medics for a minor injury. Firefighters report there was $35,000 in damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

