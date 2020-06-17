Live Now
Gov. Cuomo’s daily briefing
Closings
There are currently 268 active closings. Click for more details.

Fire breaks out in East Amherst garage, causes $300K in damage

Amherst

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EAST AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — A fire that started in a garage in East Amherst Tuesday night caused $300,000 in damage.

Amherst fire officials say multiple neighbors on Clarherst Dr. called first responders about the fire around 7:45 p.m.

After quickly arriving at the scene, crews saw fire coming from the garage and extending into the second floor of the attached home.

It’s not clear what caused the fire, but it was extinguished by 8:20 p.m.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss