Fire breaks out in East Amherst garage, causes $300K in damage

EAST AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — A fire that started in a garage in East Amherst Tuesday night caused $300,000 in damage.

Amherst fire officials say multiple neighbors on Clarherst Dr. called first responders about the fire around 7:45 p.m.

After quickly arriving at the scene, crews saw fire coming from the garage and extending into the second floor of the attached home.

It’s not clear what caused the fire, but it was extinguished by 8:20 p.m.

