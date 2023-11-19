AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — A two-alarm fire caused an estimated $1 million in damage to a three-story building under construction Sunday morning in Amherst, fire officials announced.

The blaze began around 4:39 a.m. at 661 Skinnersville Rd. near Sweet Home High School, where officials said a heavy fire was burning in the roof area of the wood frame structure.

Crews battled the fire for just under two hours before it was declared under control, and there were no injuries reported as a result.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.