Fire damage isn’t stopping Santora’s on Transit from serving up a comeback

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Santora’s on Transit Road is serving up a comeback after a kitchen fire did a lot of damage last week.

Paul Santora brought in a portable kitchen to offer more food options to his customers at Santora’s Pizza and Pub. The restaurant on Transit Road is still under construction after it was damaged in a fire last week, which caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage, mainly in the kitchen.

Paul Santora, owner of Santora’s said, “We were really just re-figuring everything out. Right? Coming out of covid, trying to get used to everyone standing around no social distancing, so it was just something that light at the end of the tunnel, like we were trying, and then obviously we got a little resistance again with the kitchen fire. And unfortunately, we gotta figure that out again.”

People can still eat outside on the restaurant’s patio, but its menu was limited.

Santora says the trailer will help expand their menu.

“It’s not our entire kitchen, but it’s a lot but there’s a range in there, a griddle, a convection oven so it’s pretty cool in there so it works out well, but we’re just going to do everything we can, slowly, so we don’t get overwhelmed,” added Santora.

As they continue to rebuild after the fire, the owner expects they’ll be able to open back up a section of the indoor dining in the next week or two.