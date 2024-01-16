BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A three-alarm fire started by an electric snow shovel caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages to two houses in Amherst on Tuesday, authorities said.

Firefighters responded just before noon to a 911 call from a resident of North Ellicott Creek Road reporting that her electric shovel was on fire on her back porch.

Minutes later, Ellicott Creek Fire Chief Ruan MacDougall reported seeing heavy black smoke wafting from the rear of the home. The fire extended into the home, triggering a second alarm.

By 12:13 p.m., the fire had extended to a neighboring house, alerting a third alarm.

Firefighters had the fire under control at the second house at 12:55. The fire was under control at the house from the original 911 call at 1:30 p.m.

The two houses are located at 110 and 118 North Ellicott Creek Road.

Fire officials estimate the damage to the house at 118 North Ellicott Creek Road to be worth $260,000, while the house at 110 North Ellicott Creek Road took an estimated $300,000 hit.