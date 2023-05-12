AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — A firefighter was injured while crews were responding to an incident on Woodbury Drive in Amherst.
First responders arrived at the scene around 8:30 Thursday night, where smoke was reported to be seen coming from the roof. The fire was later found in the attic.
Firefighters brought it under control within 70 minutes, but in the process, the fire caused $600,000 worth of damage, $350,000 of which was to the structure itself.
The one firefighter who was injured had to be taken to a local hospital for treatment. Their injuries were described as “minor.”
It’s not clear what caused the fire, but investigators are looking into it.
Latest Posts
- Pentagon leaders warn debt default could endanger troops’ pay
- Buffalo police looking for missing teen
- WATCH: Florida deputies save hawk with snake wrapped around its neck
- CVS fined millions for selling expired baby food, formula in California
- Marine veteran who fatally choked NYC subway rider surrenders on manslaughter charge
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.