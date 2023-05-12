AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — A firefighter was injured while crews were responding to an incident on Woodbury Drive in Amherst.

First responders arrived at the scene around 8:30 Thursday night, where smoke was reported to be seen coming from the roof. The fire was later found in the attic.

Firefighters brought it under control within 70 minutes, but in the process, the fire caused $600,000 worth of damage, $350,000 of which was to the structure itself.

The one firefighter who was injured had to be taken to a local hospital for treatment. Their injuries were described as “minor.”

It’s not clear what caused the fire, but investigators are looking into it.