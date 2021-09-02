Flag display honors 9/11 victims on Main St.

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Young people in Amherst are making sure that every victim of the 9/11 attacks on America is properly remembered.

Members of the Youth Engaged in Service, or YES program, set up a memorial of flags in front of the Amherst Town Hall.

The flags will be arranged to show the number 2,977 which represents the number of victims who died in the attacks on that day, nearly 20 years ago.

“The students that are placing the flags weren’t alive back then so it is our responsibility to teach them what happened on that day,” Director of Amherst Youth Engaged Antonella Stravalaci said. “We talk a little bit about how our lives completely changed that day so they have a deeper understanding.”

This placement of flags has been a tradition in Amherst since 2008.