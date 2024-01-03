BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former patient care aid at an Amherst senior living facility was sentenced to serve time in jail for stealing over $41,000 from a senior resident.

Latonia N. Turner, 41, was sentenced to six months of incarceration followed by five years probation, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced. Turner previously pleaded guilty to one count of grand larceny in the third degree.

Between April and June of 2023, Turner, while working as a patient care aid at a senior living facility, stole a senior resident’s debit card after going through the resident’s purse, authorities said. The resident is said to have been sleeping at the time.

Turner, according to authorities, fraudulently made 55 withdrawals using the debit card from the resident’s bank account. Authorities said Turner was able to gain access to the account because the resident wrote her personal identifying number on a piece of paper, which was also in her purse.

Turner withdrew $41,216 from the resident’s account. The crime was discovered after the resident reviewed her account and reported the fraudulent transactions to the bank. The resident was fully reimbursed the total amount by the bank.

During an investigation, authorities said Turner confessed, and videos from the senior facility and bank corroborated the crime.

As part of her prior plea, Turner signed a confession of judgment agreement to pay the bank full restitution. She is required to pay restitution within 90 days after her release from custody. She is also no longer able to be employed as a patient care aide in the future.