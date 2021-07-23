Former union leader admits to embezzling more than $94K

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former union leader has admitted to embezzling tens of thousands of dollars.

According to prosecutors, 50-year-old Akron resident Donald Snyder served as president of the International Association of EMTs and Paramedics, Local 394 — an organization affiliated with NAGE and SEIU, between 2013 and 2019.

Local 394 represents roughly 200 employees of Twin City Ambulance in Amherst.

During his time as President, Snyder took $94,649.85 in funds for his own personal use. Prosecutors say he did this by writing checks to himself, writing checks payable to cash and by making unauthorized bank withdrawals.

“None of the funds stolen by Snyder were used for a legitimate union purpose, all were used for the defendant’s personal benefit,” prosecutors say.

Snyder has pleaded guilty to embezzlement by union officials. When he’s sentenced on November 17, he could spend up to five years in prison and pay a $250,000 fine.