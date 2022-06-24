AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former United States ambassador spoke to Republicans in Amherst Thursday.

Robert Gidwitz was ambassador to Belgium and an acting ambassador to the European Union during the Trump administration.

He’s familiar with the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine and said the war-torn country needs military support from the U.S. and our allies.

“Aren’t we better off if we let Ukrainians fight the Russians so that we don’t have to do it? It’s a great trade-off,” Gidwitz said. “We ought to supply ’em with the weapons they need, so they can effectively fight and put a stop to the terrible behavior of the Russians.”

Gidwitz adds humanitarian aid to Ukraine is also important.

About 10 million Ukrainians have been displaced, in the four-month-long war.