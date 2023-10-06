AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four teens are facing multiple charges after a single motor vehicle accident in Amherst Friday morning.

According to Amherst police, officers responded to the scene of I-990 southbound, near Sweet Home Road, for a single-vehicle accident at approximately 10:30 a.m. Friday.

Upon arrival, police say the vehicle and the four occupants were located near Sweet Home Road and North Ellicott Creek Road where, they say, three of the occupants were detained. The fourth occupant was detained after a brief foot pursuit.

Following an investigation, the vehicle was confirmed to be stolen out of the City of Buffalo earlier in the morning and a loaded handgun with a high-capacity magazine was discovered.

The four teens, 18-year-old Dominic A. Reynolds of Amherst, 18-year-old Mykell Hennigan of Buffalo, a 17-year-old adolescent from Sloan, and a 16-year-old adolescent from Amherst, were charged with the following:

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the third degree

Criminal possession of stolen property in the third degree

Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree

Criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree (high capacity magazine)

Criminal possession of weapon in the fourth degree

Reynolds and Hennigan were held to see a judge and the two adolescents, one of whom has an outstanding warrant from Erie County Family Court, were transported to the Erie County Supreme Court.